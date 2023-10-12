Business Foreign shipping companies interested in Vietnam’s containers Many of the world’s leading shipping companies joining Intermodal Europe in Amsterdam, Netherlands, have expressed their interest in containers produced by Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group.

Business Forum highlights collective economy, cooperatives' contributions to national economy The collective economy and cooperatives have made important contributions to the country's economic growth, and social security and equality, and created many jobs for domestic labourers, especially the disadvantaged in society, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said on October 12.

Business Trade ministry issues early warnings for export products at risk of investigation The Ministry of Industry and Trade has provided early warnings for 18 export products originating from Vietnam which are facing a high risk of being investigated for trade defence measures, origin fraud and illegal transshipment.