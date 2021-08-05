At the meeting, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hailed Canada’s wish to further deepen ties with ASEAN.

Son suggested Canada assist ASEAN in timely and full access to COVID-19 vaccines, promote specific measures to help regional countries deal with impacts caused by the pandemic.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau expressed his wish to upgrade ties with ASEAN, join ASEAN-led cooperation mechanisms more deeply and soon launch talks on a free trade agreement between ASEAN and Canada.

ASEAN member states also lauded Canada’s donation of 3.5 million CAD (2.8 million USD) to the ASEAN COVID-19 response fund and a medical supplies package worth 4.5 million CAD to the grouping./.

VNA