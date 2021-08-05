Foreign Minister attends ASEAN-Canada Ministerial Meeting
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the ASEAN-Canada Post Ministerial Conference via a videoconference on August 5, as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
At the meeting, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hailed Canada’s wish to further deepen ties with ASEAN.
Son suggested Canada assist ASEAN in timely and full access to COVID-19 vaccines, promote specific measures to help regional countries deal with impacts caused by the pandemic.
Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau expressed his wish to upgrade ties with ASEAN, join ASEAN-led cooperation mechanisms more deeply and soon launch talks on a free trade agreement between ASEAN and Canada.
ASEAN member states also lauded Canada’s donation of 3.5 million CAD (2.8 million USD) to the ASEAN COVID-19 response fund and a medical supplies package worth 4.5 million CAD to the grouping./.