Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 30 for Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal who is on an official visit to Vietnam for the seventh political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

Son spoke highly of the results of the deputy ministerial-level political consultation which reviewed the bilateral agenda and reached consensus on measures strengthening bilateral ties.

He suggested both sides facilitate the exchange of high-level delegations and visits by ministries, agencies and businesses; further reinforce bilateral trade and investment; make better use of cooperation mechanisms between the two countries’ Parties, Governments, ministries and agencies; as well as offer all possible support to Vietnamese enterprises to do business in Cuba.

Portal said Cuba wants to further deepen special traditional relationship and comprehensive partnership with Vietnam.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for providing support for Cuba in the cause of national construction and development, most recently material and mental support following the oil storage facility fire in Matanzas city on August 5.

Both sides agreed to prepare for political and high-level exchanges in the 2022-2023 period, improve the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms to further lift economic-trade-investment ties, thus tightening special political ties and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

During his visit from August 28 – September 1, Portal is scheduled to meet with head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Construction and co-chair of the Vietnam – Cuba Inter-Governmental Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations and Chairman of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Vu Hai Ha, and pay a working visit to Ho Chi Minh City./.