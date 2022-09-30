During the visit, FM Son paid a courtesy call to President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka, held talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, among others.

During the meetings with Austrian leaders, the two sides noted with joy that political collaboration and regular high-level contact and visits in the past time have contributed to creating political trust between the two countries and an impetus for cooperation.

Due to the positive effect of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), trade and investment have become a bright spot in Vietnam-Austria ties, with bilateral trade reaching 3.35 billion USD, up nearly 14% from 2020.

The two sides agreed to continue with close coordination to fully tap opportunities created by the Free Trade Agreement and facilitate market access for each other’s exports.

During the visit, the Vietnamese FM also attended the opening ceremony of a "Vietnamese Cultural Space", the Vietnam - Austria Business Forum and a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Austria diplomatic ties./.

VNA