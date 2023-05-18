Foreign ministry warns against offers of easy jobs with high salaries abroad
Deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang asked people to stay alert against offers of “cushy jobs with high salaries”, during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 18.
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang asked people to stay alert against offers of "cushy jobs with high salaries", during the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on May 18.
Hang made the warning when speaking of the information about the Philippines’ rescue of more than 1,000 forced labourers, including Vietnamese. Under instructions of the MoFA’s leaders, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines is closely coordinating with competent Philippine agencies in identifying the residency status of the Vietnamese labourers, she said.
The embassy has also provided information to help local authorities soon put forth settlement and investigation orientations for the case, while conducting citizen protection in a timely manner, ensuring rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens, Hang added.
She reiterated that the Vietnamese government advocates legal, safe and orderly migration, and resolutely fights against illegal migration, the facilitation of illegal migration, and human trafficking.
The ministry has teamed up with relevant agencies in stepping up the communications work over people’s self-seeking jobs abroad, Hang said, asking people to stay alert against promises of high-paid, easy jobs without the requirement of degrees as they would easily become victims of labour exploitation in online gambling establishments, illegal residency and even human trafficking, the deputy spokesperson warned./.