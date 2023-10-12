Business Vietnam, India hold huge potential to expand trade: Diplomat Vietnam and India boast huge potential to further foster cooperation in trade and investment as both sides have many young and proactive businessmen who are able to create wonderful business opportunities between the two countries, Vietnamese General Consul in Mumbai Le Quang Bien has said.

Business Infographic Cashew nut exports up 14.3% in value Vietnam’s cashew nut exports posted double-digit growth year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023, with 456,000 tonnes sold abroad for 2.6 billion USD, increases of 19.6 percent and 14.3 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Business Hoa Binh promotes trade, investment in UK The northern province of Hoa Binh introduced its potential and strengths as well as investment opportunities to British investors at an investment, trade and tourism promotion conference in London on October 11.

Business Wood sector regaining footing as orders turn around Many wood businesses have received orders for the remaining months of this year after the protracted logjam, sending rosy signs to the domestic timber industry.