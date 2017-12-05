A choir peforms at a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

- Foreigners working and living in the central city of Da Nang will compete in ‘Da Nang’s Expat Got Talent 2017’, themed ‘New Year coming’, at the city’s Trung Vuong Theatre on December 17-18.The municipal Department of Culture and Sports said that in the competition, as part of a series of cultural events scheduled for 2017-18, participants can perform either international or Vietnamese songs or music performances including folk songs and traditional music.Contestants can play musical instruments, beatbox, dance, sing, and perform magic or circus art performances, highlighting a cultural feature of their country of origin. They can perform individually or in groups.Groups can apply to present more than one performance with a total of duration from 15-20 minutes (three or four minutes each performance), while individuals can conduct a single performance of up to seven minutes.The contest aims to promote art and cultural exchange among expat communities and locals in the city in celebration of New Year.Contestants can register at the link: http://goo.gl/DYdTCm, or email tttcsklh@danang.gov.vn and send the registration form to the event’s organising Committee at 23 Tran Phu street in Da Nang.The group winners will walk away with a cash-prize of 10 million VND, while two runners-up will take 8 million VND each.Meanwhile, individuals will see three first prizes with 5 million VND each, while five second prizes offer 3 million VND each.-VNA