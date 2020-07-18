World COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Indonesia, Philippines COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,752 within one day to 84,882, with the death toll adding by 59 to 4,016, a local health official said.

ASEAN Malaysian expert: RCEP and China’s economic rebound to assist ASEAN The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, if signed, could contribute to the post-pandemic recovery in the region, with China's economic growth in the recent quarter being a "convincing reassurance" for ASEAN, said a Malaysian expert.

World Indonesia calls for closer cooperation in post-COVID-19 economic recovery Foreign ministers from Indonesia, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Turkey and Australia (MIKTA) held a video conference on July 17 during which Indonesian FM Retno L.P Marsudi urged for closer cooperation among these countries in post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

World Piracy incidents double across Asia: report The number of armed pirates reported in the Singapore Strait in the first half of the year rose to 16 - the highest level in the last five years, and doubling compared to that in the same period last year.