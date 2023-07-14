Former Indian Deputy National Security Advisor commends Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy”
Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” is bringing about a lot of benefits to the country, said former Deputy National Security Advisor of India SD Pradhan.
The term "bamboo diplomacy" is coined by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during a diplomatic conference in 2016 and reiterated at the first national conference on foreign affairs in 2021. (Photo: VNA)
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in New Delhi, Pradhan said Vietnam’s flexible foreign policy has helped protect interests of the country and its people.
The term “bamboo diplomacy” was coined by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during a diplomatic conference in 2016 and reiterated at the first national conference on foreign affairs in 2021. During these meetings, the leader likened Vietnam’s foreign policy to bamboo, with strong roots, solid stems, and flexible branches.
It reflects Vietnam’s approach to foreign affairs that is utilising existing opportunities to promote interest of its people, he said, noting Trong’s firm belief in the peaceful settlement of all disputes has laid the foundation for the formation of “bamboo diplomacy.”
He also lauded Vietnam’s increasing role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations Security Council, as well as the performance of Vietnamese forces in UN peacekeeping missions.
Vietnam has played an important role in promoting the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, which is similar to India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, Pradhan added, stressing that these steps have significantly enhanced Vietnam's stature in the international arena.
He praised Party General Secretary Trong’s leadership in formulating Vietnam's foreign policy, thereby determining the approach to international and regional issues.
Regarding the Vietnam-India relationship, he said it has maintained the growth rate, and that the two countries share views on all regional and international issues, and the wish for settlement through the diplomatic channel.
Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” and India’s approach to all powers are similar, which is important to building their bilateral ties, he noted./.