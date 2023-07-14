Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate France on National Day Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on July 14 sent a message of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron on the 234th anniversary of the European country’s National Day (July 14, 1789 - 2023).

Politics Lao leaders praise cooperation between Nghe An, Lao localities Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone have applauded the close cooperation between Vietnam's central province of Nghe An and seven Lao provinces.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese FM meets Japanese counterpart Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on July 13 had a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa, on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta.