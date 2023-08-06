Society Vietnam’s engineering unit to bring some 300 tonnes of supplies to Abyei Engineering Unit Rotation 2 of Vietnam is going to leave for the UN peacekeeping mission in the Abyei region in the next few days, with about 300 tonnes of supplies to be brought along.

Society Voluntary blood donation helps save lives Many people across Vietnam, regardless of their ages and jobs, have actively donated blood to save lives of many others.

Society Vietnam News Agency has third deputy general director Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision appointing Nguyen Thi Su, head of the Domestic News Department of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), to the position of VNA Deputy General Director.

Society NA Chairman receives Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association President in Jakarta National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue applauded the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association for its contribution to enhancing people-to-people exchange and promoting business, and investment cooperation between the two countries during his reception for the association's President Budiarsa Sastrawinata in Jakarta on August 5 as part of his official visit to Indonesia.