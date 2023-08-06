Former Russian military experts working in Vietnam meet in Moscow
Former Russian military experts who worked in Vietnam during the war met at their 51st traditional gathering in Moscow on August 5.
The meeting on August 5 annually coincides with the anniversary of the first victory by Vietnam’s air defence force during the bombardments staged by US imperialists in northern Vietnam.
On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi expressed his sincere gratitude to the experts, affirming that the Vietnamese people never forget great contributions of the experts who came to help Vietnam in difficult times.
Nikolai Kolesnik, chairman of the association of Russian veterans who worked in Vietnam, affirmed that the veterans will continue holding this annual meeting, as long as they live and have an opportunity to meet./.