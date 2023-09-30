Representatives of Quang Ninh province, the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), businesses and organisations exchange MoUs on cooperation related to digital transformation and green transformation at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - A forum discussing digital and green transformation for sustainable development was hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology in the northern province of Quang Ninh on September 30 in the framework of the Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023.

The event was designed to open up connection opportunities for businesses and organisations to accelerate green transformation.



Addressing the forum, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy said that digital transformation and green transformation are inevitable trends in the world, and highlighted the crucial role played by digital transformation and green transformation in promoting economic growth, improving labour productivity, competitiveness, production and business efficiency, minimising dependence on sources of fuel that cause pollution and reducing carbon footprint.



Scientists and experts underlined the need to promote technological innovation and make changes in managing, training and improving the quality of human resources to create new products, new processes, thus increasing value of businesses as well as creating products for society.



Domestic and international scientists, and representatives from organisations and technology enterprises discussed solutions to speed up green transformation and digital transformation, saying that these efforts will help shorten the process of industrialisation and modernisation of the country.



They stressed that it is necessary to promote Horizon Europe's international cooperation programme on joint research and innovation for Vietnam, and have comprehensive digital transformation solutions for businesses.



Delegates also proposed building a support mechanism for industries in green transformation and digital transformation solutions for Vietnamese businesses.



Within the framework of the forum, representatives of Quang Ninh province, the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), businesses and organisations exchanged memoranda of understanding on cooperation related to digital transformation and green transformation./.