Business Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo held to promote RoK-Vietnam relations The Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo 2022 (KBEE 2022) has been held in the capital city of Hanoi, aiming to promote Vietnam – the Republic of Korea (RoK) relations through cultural and commercial exchanges.

Business SBV Governor stresses importance of proactive, flexible response to changes Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has underlined the need for proactive and flexible response to changes to control inflation and stabilise the macro-economy while talking about some issues mentioned by legislators on October 28.

Business Vietnamese firms promoting products in Singapore Vietnamese businesses and brands are taking part in the Agri-food Tech Expo Asia and Franchising and Licensing Asia in Singapore from October 26 to 29.

Business Green bonds a new tool to draw capital Green bonds are an innovative tool for businesses to mobilise financing from the private sector such as banks, financial institutions, and especially foreign capital.