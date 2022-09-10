Business Ordinary citizens face higher risk in buying corporate bonds Ordinary citizens face higher risk in the current stock market environment, said the Ministry of Finance in a recent report released after a number of recent high-profile corporate scandals.

Business PVEP and the path to becoming leading international oil and gas firm The Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has grown into a leading international oil and gas firm, according to Dr. Nguyen Quoc Lap, Vice President of the Vietnam Petroleum Association and former General Director of PVEP.

Business 51 Production Unit Codes in Vietnam eligible for shipment of durian to China A total of 51 Production Unit Codes and 25 Pack House Codes in Vietnam have been recognised as eligible for export of fresh durian to China, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point.

Business Agribank has ratings upgraded by Moody’s Credit rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) to Ba2 from Ba3, and changed the outlook to stable.