Hanoi (VNA) – A forum themed "Fostering ASEAN-RoK Reciprocal Exchange and its Implications for the Youth" has been held by the Vietnamese Student Association at Yonsei University and the Yonsei Indonesia Association with the support of the embassies of Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia in Seoul.

The event sees the participation of over 150 students from the Republic of Korea , ASEAN, and various other countries around the world. (Photo courtersy of the Vietnamese Student Association at Yonsei)

The event is sponsored by FPT Software Korea and features the participation of CEO Ha Minh Tuan.



This is the first-ever large-scale seminar on the topic of ASEAN-Korea bilateral cooperation for youth, held by student organisations. The seminar is to realise the strong commitment to providing opportunities for hundreds of ASEAN students, especially those from Vietnam, to continue to contribute to the integration process. With more than 150 participants, the seminar focuses on connecting businesses and students, promoting exchanges, and discussing opportunities and challenges in the fields of business and career development. In particular, the event highlights the role and contribution of the younger generation in becoming global citizens who contribute to common development.

The organisers, FPT Software Korea, and representatives from various businesses present at the event. (Photo courtersy of the Vietnamese Student Association at Yonsei)

The event saw the participation of many prominent businesses from both the RoK and ASEAN countries, including conglomerates and companies such as Daewoong Pharmaceuticals, Nature Republic, FPT Software Korea, Indofood, Monk's Hill Ventures, N.Cat, Beflex, Piloto, and Debate Korea.





The participating businesses will engage in discussions and share their insights with the students during the event. (Photo courtersy of the Vietnamese Student Association at Yonsei)



This is a rare opportunity for students to meet and interact directly with top entrepreneurs and experts from various fields.



Business leaders joining the panel session. (Photo courtersy of the Vietnamese Student Association at Yonsei)

Beside the panel discussion, students also have a chance to network with business leaders through break-out sessions. In these sessions, businesses share employment opportunities for students, guide them through employment processes, and build meaningful future partnerships.





Tech Breakout rooms where international students are introduced to opportunities at FPT Software Korea. (Photo courtersy of the Vietnam ese Student Association at Yonsei)

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung said "the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul welcomes and supports the initiative of Vietnamese Student Association in Yonsei University in organising the forum on “Riding the Waves of Change: Fostering ASEAN - RoK Reciprocal Exchange and its Implications for the Youth” on October 7. We do believe that this forum will help the young people have an in depth understanding and hence contribute to further enhancing relations between ASEAN and the RoK."



Ambassador Theresa B. Dizon-De Vega of the Philippines in Seoul said: “We hope that this undertaking bringing together different sectors and perspectives of the ASEAN Community in Korea and beyond will yield greater engagement, cooperation, and understanding in different fields such as business and people-to-people exchanges.”



In addition, delegates from the embassies of Indonesia and Cambodia participated in the event, delivering keynote addresses on potential for future cooperation between ASEAN and the RoK.



FPT Software is a part of the FPT Group, a technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam with revenue of 1.87 billion USD and over 41,000 employees. The company has served more than 1,000 customers worldwide, including 85 Fortune 500 customers, across industries such as aerospace and space, manufacturing and automotive, banking and finance, telecommunications, utilities and energy, consumer goods, healthcare, and public resources.



FPT Software Korea is a branch of FPT Software, and since its entry into the RoK in 2016, it has successfully provided IT services for over 30 companies in the RoK, including some in the top 20. In 2022, the company recorded revenue of over 35 million USD with over 100 employees in the RoK. Additionally, more than 1,200 engineers in Vietnam work remotely on projects for Korean companies./.

VNA