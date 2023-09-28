Business Vietnam, Colombia ink MoU on trade, investment, industrial cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai and Colombian Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Soraya Caro Vargas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, and co-chaired the first meeting of the Joint Economic Committee of the two countries on September 27 in Bogota.

Business RoK giant Lotte launches first mega commercial complex in Vietnam Lotte Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is on the way to expanding its presence in Asia by launching Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi – a mega commercial complex with the concept of “A One-Day Trip in the City”, aiming to offer Vietnamese people a number one shopping experience in the region.

Business More investments from RoK coming to Vietnam A number of large enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are continuing to pour investment into Vietnam, turning the Southeast Asian country into their leading manufacturing hub in the world.

Videos Int’l aviation market shows signs of recovery ​Vietnam’s international aviation market has gradually recovered in the first nine months with an increase in the number of foreign passengers.