- Thailand’s Office of Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion and the Kenan Foundation Asia have organised a workshop for four ASEAN countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, on the development of SME operators’ health-related products and services.OSMEP Director Suwannachai Lohawattanakul said Japan’s Asian Development Bank has provided a fund for Thailand’s two major SME groups, including one dealing in health-related tourism and the other in upgrading product and service qualities, such as in spa products and herbs.According to the Global Wellness Institute’s report of 2017, the world’s health-related tourist markets had a combined value of about 124 trillion baht.Thailand was reported to rank 13th with over 100 billion baht a year. Over 9.7 million foreign visitors to Thailand receive health-related services per a year. – NNT/VNA