Society Construction of Vietnam-Japan friendship house begins in Long An Construction of a Vietnam-Japan friendship house began in the southern province of Long An on July 28, as part of activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Society Embassy's representatives visit families of fallen soldiers in Germany Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and the Vietnam Veterans' Association in Berlin-Brandenburg on July 27 visited three families of fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s liberation and peace on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

Society Work begins on Laos-Vietnam bilanguage school Construction of a dormitory building started on the Laos-Vietnam bilanguage school in Oudomxay province, Laos, on July 28.