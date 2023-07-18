Four foreign tourists killed as coach overturns on mountain pass
The scene of the accident (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) - Four Chinese tourists were killed and many others hurt after a coach overturned on Khanh Le pass in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on July 18 afternoon.
Ho Ngoc Hung, a 58-year-old man from Ho Chi Minh City, was driving the vehicle from Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province when he lost control of the coach which then overturned.
Twenty-three people, including the driver, two tour guides, and 20 Chinese tourists, were stranded inside the vehicle, many panicked and attempted to break the windows to get out.
Three victims died at the scene of the incident, while one passed away on the way to the hospital.
Van Ngoc Huong, Chairman of the People's Committee of Khanh Vinh district, where the incident took place, said an investigation was underway. The identities of the tourists had not been confirmed at this time.
Doctors of the Khanh Hoa Province General Hospital give first aid to victims of the traffic accident. (Photo: VNA)Traffic police, medical personnel, and rescue forces immediately took the injured to the Khanh Hoa Province General Hospital for emergency treatment right after the incident, according to Khanh Vinh's authorities.
Khanh Le pass, with a length of 33km, is one of the longest passes in Vietnam, with sharp bends, high cliffs, and deep ravines. There have been many traffic accidents here in the past./.