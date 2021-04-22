Four Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021
Four Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2021 by Times Higher Education (THE), the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
A bird view of Ton Duc Thang University (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The four facilities are Vietnam National University-Hanoi, which is ranked at number 401-600, Ton Duc Thang University (401-600), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (601-800), and Phenikaa University (801-1000).
All the universities received high rankings for achievements relating to SDG 8 - decent work and economic growth. Only Vietnam National University-Hanoi is placed in high position for criterion SGD 4 – quality education with 71.4 points, ranking 92nd in the world, the highest ranking that a Vietnamese education facility has reached.
The SDG 5- gender education – is also the strength of the Hanoi University of Science and Technology and the Vietnam National University-Hanoi.
Meanwhile, Ton Duc Thang and Phenikaa Universities are highly evaluated in implementing SDG 11 – sustainable cities and communities.
This year, the Impacts Rankings considered 1,115 education facilities across the globe. Manchester University of the UK came first, followed by three Australian Universities – University of Sydney, RMIT and La Trobe University.
In Southeast Asia, Thailand has 25 universities entering the ranking, while Malaysia has 19, Indonesia 18, and the Philippines, 5./.