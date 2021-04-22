Society HCM City airport opens more check-in counters, security scanners The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City is adding more staff, opening early check-in counters, and using all available security scanners to reduce increasing congestion at the site.

Society 41 illegal entrants detected in Cao Bang province Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang arrested 41 people who had illegally entered Vietnam over the past days.

Society 17 collectives, 33 individuals honoured for overseas Vietnamese affairs As many as 17 collectives and 33 individuals were honoured at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20 for their achievements in overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the city for the 2018-2020 period.

Society Court proposes investigating violations of industry ministry in steel firm’s project The Hanoi People’s Court on April 20 recommended investigating possible violations of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and considering the launch of criminal proceedings against several officials of the ministry involved in a case related to wrongdoings at Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC (TISCO) (if sufficient ground is found). ​