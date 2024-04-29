Business Vietnamese, Chinese, Lao localities promote tourism cooperation More than 150 representatives from domestic tourism businesses and firms from China’s Yunnan province and Laos’ Vientiane city have shared experience and proposed measures to boost cooperation at a conference held in Sa Pa resort town, the northern province of Lao Cai.

Videos Businesses bullish on Q2 outlook: GSO Processing and manufacturing enterprises have forecast better performance in Quarter 2 despite global headwinds posed by conflicts and high production costs, according to a survey by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam secures remarkable economic successes since national reunification Since the national reunification on April 30, 1975, Vietnam has obtained admirable economic achievements and is now on its way to become the 20th largest economy in the world.

Business CPI in April inches up 0.07% The consumer price index (CPI) in April inched up 0.07% from the previous month and 4.4% year on year, mainly fueled by a petroleum price hike, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on April 29.