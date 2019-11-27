Fourth Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival to kick off
The 4th Wallonie Bruxelles Film Festival will show family-themed films in Hanoi from November 30 to December 3.
Poster of "Girl" (Source: baovanhoa.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 4th Wallonie Bruxelles Film Festival will show family-themed films in Hanoi from November 30 to December 3.
The festival will be held at the National Science and Documentary Studio featuring four films including Bitter Flowers; Girl; Our Struggles and Real Love.
All the films won awards at the 9th Magritte Awards honouring the best films in Belgium.
Bitter Flower by director Olivier Meys in 2019 will open the festival at 7.30pm on November 30. The film won best feature film at the Magritte Awards. It will be shown with French and Vietnamese subtitles.
Meanwhile, Girl directed by Lukas Dhont in 2018 will be a highlight of the festival because it is based on a true story. It won the Camera d'Or award for best first feature film at the Cannes film festival in 2018; as well as best screenplay and best actor. It was also the nominee for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards.
It will be shown with French and Vietnamese subtitles at 7.30pm on December 1.
The most award winning film Our Struggles will be shown on December 2. It won the Magritte award for the best film; best director; best supporting actress; best promising actress; and best editing.
Real Love by director Claire Burger will be shown with English and Vietnamese subtitles to close the festival.
Real Love is Burger’s first solo feature which snagged the Venice Days Award in Venice and three prizes at Les Arcs Festival of independent film, the Crystal Arrow, the Press Award, and the Best Actor award.
The 4th Wallonie Bruxelles Film Festival has been held in Vietnam since 2016./.