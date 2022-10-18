Business Ca Mau: all fishing vessels equipped with VMS equipment The southernmost province of Ca Mau said 100% of local fishing vessels have installed Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) equipment, as a result of drastic measures taken by the provincial authorities to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Business French-funded project helps Vietnam develop fisheries sector French-funded projects, including the one on the feasibility study of the construction of a national aquaculture geographic information system (NAGIS), can help Vietnam realise the orientations for the agro-forestry-fisheries chain development towards sustainability, said Nhu Van Cam, Director of the Aquaculture Farming Department under the Directorate of Fisheries, on October 18.

Business VinFast introduces four EV models at Paris Motor Show 2022 Four years after its global debut at the Paris Motor Show 2018 with petrol-fueled Lux A2.0 and Lux S2.0 models, VinFast returns to the show this year with a brand-new position as Vietnam’s first and only global smart EV maker, marking its significant leap on the journey toward sustainable mobility.