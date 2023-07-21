Business Central bank launches 15 trillion VND credit package to support forestry and fishery businesses The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 19 issued a document guiding commercial banks to implement a credit package, worth 15 trillion VND (641 million USD), for businesses in the forestry and fishery sector.

Business Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment The retail prices of oil and petrol rose sharply in the latest adjustment on July 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam, US further promote financial cooperation Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc highly evaluated financial cooperation between Vietnam and the US as he received US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen in Hanoi on July 21.

Business Vietnam investors urged to increase green development partnership with Malaysian peers Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 21 emphasised Malaysia's commitment to promoting green, sustainable, and environmentally friendly economic growth programmes, calling on Vietnamese businesses to further strengthen their cooperation with Malaysian partners in this field.