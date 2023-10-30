Politics Delegation of national political academy visits France A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) paid a working visit to and took part in a refresher course in France from October 23 to 28.

Politics Vietnam effectively contributed to IPU 147: official Vietnam actively participated in and effectively contributed to the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU 147) that took place in Angola’s capital of Luanda from October 23-27, said National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh.

Politics Much room remains for Vietnam - China defence cooperation: officials Gen. Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, had talks with Sen. Lt. Gen. He Weidong, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, in Beijing on October 28.

Politics Vietnam, EU hold 4th Joint Committee meeting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Acting Managing Director of Asia and Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni chaired the 4th meeting of the Vietnam - EU Joint Committee to implement the EU-Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) on October 27 in Brussels.