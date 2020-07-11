Society Five dead in coach crash in Kon Tum At least five people died after a coach veered off a road and plunged 20 metres down a steep hillside in Sa Thay district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum early July 11.

Society Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park hopes for new wave of investment Politburo member Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, made a working trip to the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park on July 10 with the aim of removing bottlenecks for the park to welcome a new wave of investment.

Society PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea must be brought home immediately, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested at working session with the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on July 10.

Society 30.8 million workers affected by COVID-19 in Vietnam Some 30.8 million people aged over 15 in Vietnam have been left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic, with 897,500 losing their jobs, a meeting in Hanoi on July 10 heard.