Located just 44 km from downtown Hanoi, the village is an open-air museum housing interesting cultural values, landscapes, and architecture that are typical of rural areas in the Red River Delta.

To boost interest in art and introduce a new tourism product from his hometown, lacquer artisan Nguyen Tan Phat opened a free traditional art class, where children and visitors to Đường Lâm can try creating artwork with their own hands.

The experience of making woodblock and lacquer prints presents a unique opportunity for tourists to discover local cultural values through the lens of traditional art.

A session usually lasts a few hours. Along with a fixed schedule every Sunday morning, Phat is also available to hold classes during the week, depending on whether groups of students and visitors register to attend.

Those attending the class will be guided in the necessary techniques and skills to create their artworks, which they can take home with them as souvenirs of Đuong Lam.

Phat was born in Son Tay. As the only lacquer artist in the town, he has been involved in passing down the craft to the next generation, inspiring young artists in his homeland and creating jobs for dozens of local residents./.

VNA