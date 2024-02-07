Free of charge coaches take workers home for Tet
Free of charge coaches brought nearly 1,500 disadvantaged workers and their relatives back home for Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday under the “Trade Union Tet Journey” programme held in the northern province of Ha Nam on February 7.
Ha Nam province sets aside more than 6.5 billion VND to present Tet gifts and coach tickets to impoverished workers, helping deliver the happiness of reunion. (Photo: VNA)
At the event, President of the provincial Labour Federation Le Van Ha conveyed warm Tet greetings to the workers, and expressed his hope that they will return to work after the holiday, and strive to enhance labour productivity, helping to develop their businesses and the province's socio-economy.
This year, Ha Nam province set aside more than 6.5 billion VND (266,200 USD) to present Tet gifts and coach tickets to impoverished workers, helping deliver the happiness of reunions.
Over the past decades, the trade unions at all levels in the province have provided over 4,300 free coach tickets and 300 free of charge coaches for workers to return home for Tet celebration.
Ha Nam province ranks in the top 10 localities nationwide in terms of foreign direct investment attraction. It is now home to eight industrial parks with tens of thousands of workers./.