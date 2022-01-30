Society Pagoda with unique architecture in north Vietnam Keo Pagoda, which was built in 1632 in the Le dynasty, is one of the oldest in Vietnam where ancient architecture has been preserved.

Society Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan erect New Year tree Vietnamese staff members of level-2 field hospital No. 3 in South Sudan have recently erected a “Neu” tree (New Year's tree) to kick off the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration.

Society NA Chairman presents Tet gifts to the poor, policy beneficiaries in Nghe An On the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet), National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and presented Tet gifts to poor and near-poor households and social policy beneficiaries in Nghi Loc and Hung Nguyen districts in the central province of Nghe An.

Society Cremation ceremony for Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh held A cremation ceremony for Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh was held at Vinh Hang Cemetery Park in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on January 29.