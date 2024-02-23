French luxury cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - French luxury cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier, carrying 150 passengers from France, the US, the UK and some European countries, visited Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang province on February 22.

The vessel departed from Sihanoukville in Cambodia to Phu Quoc and then headed to Con Dao Island and Ho Chi Minh City before returning to France.

Passengers visited Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc prison, Ho Quoc temple, and other sites of interest.

According to Chairman of Phu Quoc People’s Committee Huynh Quang Hung, Phu Quoc also expects to receive more cruise passengers from such markets as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Europe in 2024.

Kien Giang welcomed over 21,000 French visitors in 2023 who ranked ninth among international visitors to the province./.