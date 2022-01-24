This is the first time a Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival has been held at the Carrefour retail distribution system. The event is part of the activities in the framework of tripartite cooperation between the Vietnam Trade Office in France, importers and retail distributors, to introduce the traditional culture and products of Vietnam to French people.



The event is an opportunity for Carrefour to conquer the segment of consumers that have the demand to use healthy food.



Vietnamese businesses were urged to take opportunities brought about by the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to build a professional and sustainable development strategy in order to participate in "playing fields" of European hypermarkets.

Owners of supermarkets and retail distribution chains in France have planned to increase the proportion of Vietnamese goods in their distribution systems./.

