Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on September 7 received a delegation from the French Senate led by Chairwoman of the Senate's Social Affairs Committee and Chairwoman of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the Senate Catherine Deroche.

Vu spoke highly of the French delegation’s visit which contributed to diversifying and deepening the Vietnam - France strategic partnership, especially as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.



He highlighted the special historical relationship between the two countries with cooperation in all aspects, and applauded the friendship parliamentarians’ group for their active contributions to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

For her part, Catherine Deroche expressed her delight at the comprehensive development of the Vietnam-France Strategic Partnership, affirming that France always attaches great importance to Vietnam's position and role. She expressed her hope that the Vietnam-France strategic partnership will be deepened.



Vu highly valued the results of the Vietnam visit by Senate President Gerard Larcher in last December and suggested the two sides strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially through the parliamentary channel.

The two sides agreed to strengthen the role and activities of the Friendship Parliamentary Groups and friendship associations of the two countries to enhance understanding and exchange between the two peoples.



Vu said that economic cooperation is an important pillar in the Vietnam - France relationship, adding that economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries still has a lot of potential for development.

He said he hopes the two countries will take advantage of the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and called on France to soon approve the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), as well as to push the European Commission (EC) to remove its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood products.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in culture, education, and health care. Catherine Deroche proposed the two countries promote the cooperation mechanism for localities.



On this occasion, the two sides also shared their views on the East Sea, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea as well as settling disputes by peaceful means based on international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.