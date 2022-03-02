The Vendémiaire of the French Navy (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vendémiaire of the French Navy arrived at Cam Ranh International Port of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on March 1, starting its courtesy visit to the province until March 5.



The ship crew comprised of 100 officers and sailors led by Lieutenant Colonel Alain Gaborit. It is the fourth port call in Vietnam by the ship.



During its stay, the French officers will pay courtesy visits to leaders of the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee and Naval Region 4 High Command.



In addition, crew members will participate in contactless joint training activities with their counterparts of the Vietnam People’s Navy.



The Vietnam-France defence cooperation has been strengthened over the time and reaped positive results in bilateral and multilateral aspects.



The visit is to bolster exchanges and cooperation between the countries’ navies in particular and the strategic partnership at large./.