This factory is working around the clock to complete orders from now to the end of the year. It has been forecast that Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports will continue to be quite vibrant over the remainder of 2023.

The spectacular growth of fruit and vegetable exports so far this year is attributable to effective market opening policies. In the Chinese market, border gates have recorded a continual increase in fruit exports after many types began official exports to Vietnam’s northern neighbour. At the Lang Son province border gate alone, nearly 1 million tonnes of fruit cleared customs in the first 8 months.

The Kim Thanh international border gate in Lao Cai province also posted strong growth in dragon fruit, watermelon, banana, and durian exports.

To maintain growth rates until the end of the year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is introducing solutions to manage growing area codes and export packaging facility codes. These are both requirements from importing markets.

In the context of unpredictable fluctuations around the world, with many products such as seafood, forestry products, and cashew nuts having to adjust their export targets, fresh fruit and vegetable enterprises are continually increasing both production and export prices, in the hope of exceeding plans./.

VNA