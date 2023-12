Business Infographic ADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in first 11 months of 2023 In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam’s average consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.22 percent, foreign direct investment rose 14.8 percent, a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD was posted, and international visitors increased 3.8-fold compared to the same period of 2022.

Business Infographic Transactions of over 400 million VND must be reported to SBV All transactions worth in excess of 400 million VND (16,520 USD) must be reported to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) from December 1, 2023, under Decision No 11/2023/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on April 27, 2023.

Business Infographic FDI inflows surge 14.8% Registered foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in Vietnam this year stood at almost 29 billion USD as of November 20, up nearly 15% compared to the same period last year.