Harvesting durians in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. (Photo: VNA) Harvesting durians in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (VINAFRUIT) estimated that Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports will top 5.5 - 5.6 billion USD, which is a new record, in 2023.

In November, exports reached nearly 375.48 million USD, marking a reduction of 38.4% compared to the previous month but an increase of 22.5% compared to the same period last year.

In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam posted 5.2 billion USD in fruit and vegetable exports, surging 70% year on year.

China remains the biggest importer of Vietnam's fruits and vegetables, buying 66% of the total exported fruits and vegetables of Vietnam. Other major importers were the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Japan.

Meanwhile, in November, Vietnam spent nearly 153.7 million USD to import fruits and vegetables, which marked a month-over-month decrease of 5.6% and a year-over-year decrease of 0.7%.

In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam’s imports reached 1.77 billion USD, dropping 5.8% year on year.



VINAFRUIT General Secretary Dang Phuc Nguyen said that in the last two months, fruit and vegetable exports tended to decrease because Vietnam's durian season had ended. The association forecasts that durian export value in 2023 can reach 2.3 billion USD.



Meanwhile, dragon fruit exports are expected to grow well from now until the Lunar New Year celebration when demand for the fruit in the Chinese market will increase. Moreover, as China's domestic dragon fruit production will also decrease due to reduced output in winter, China's demand for imported dragon fruit will increase.

However, after a period of suffering losses, dragon fruit farmers had switched to growing other crops, resulting in reduced output this year, Nguyen said.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that Vietnam and China will soon sign protocols on exports of coconut products, frozen fruit, and watermelons, which are expected to help further boost the export of agricultural products this year.

Tien asked businesses, localities, and industry associations to pay special attention to issues of the quality of growing areas, traceability, planting area codes, and packaging facilities to ensure that Vietnam strictly complies with signed protocols./.