Full-package flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home
Vietnamese citizens living in Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China) can register for self-paid charter flights home from December 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese citizens living in Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China) can register for self-paid charter flights home from December 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021.
Conducted by Vietnamese carriers, such flights will land at Van Don, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, Tho Xuan, and Phu Cat airports.
The full-package costs include air travel, a 15-day quarantine period at a hotel in designated localities, pick-up at airports, three meals a day, COVID-19 testing, and other costs.
According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, there will be 33 flights a week from Japan, the RoK and Taiwan (China) to the seven destinations in Vietnam.
Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 twice, upon arrival and prior to the end of the 14-day quarantine./.
Conducted by Vietnamese carriers, such flights will land at Van Don, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, Tho Xuan, and Phu Cat airports.
The full-package costs include air travel, a 15-day quarantine period at a hotel in designated localities, pick-up at airports, three meals a day, COVID-19 testing, and other costs.
According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, there will be 33 flights a week from Japan, the RoK and Taiwan (China) to the seven destinations in Vietnam.
Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 twice, upon arrival and prior to the end of the 14-day quarantine./.