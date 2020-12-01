Society Hanoi to host fair featuring specialties of mountainous localities A fair featuring specialties from mountainous localities will be a highlight of activities taking place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi in December to commemorate the new year of 2021, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced on December 1.

Society COVID-19-positive flight attendant violates quarantine regulations: Authority The male flight attendant who was confirmed as COVID-19 Patient No.1342 violated disease prevention regulations while under concentrated and stay-at-home quarantine, thus making him and another man (Patient No.1347) be infected with the SARS-CoV-2, Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department has affirmed.

Society Assistance comes for flood-hit residents in Thua Thien-Hue President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man and State Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on November 30 presented aid packages to people of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, to help them surmount consequences of recent storms and floods.

Society National radios help nurture Vietnam-Indonesia friendship Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Radio Republik Indonesia (Radio of the Republic of Indonesia, or RRI) held an interactive radio dialogue on November 30 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties (December 30, 1955-2020).