Fun & games in Ninh Thuan

Sleeping in a Mongolian yurt, taking part in adventure games on sun-drenched sand dunes, immersing yourself in clear blue waters, and savouring the many delicacies Ninh Thuan has to offer are among the impressive experiences awaiting tourists at the Tanyoli amusement park in the south-central coastal province.
  • The 10-ha Tanyoli amusement park sits in Son Hai hamlet, Thuan Nam district, Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists enjoy kayaking in the park. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Riding a horse under the sunny Ninh Thuan skies is a unique and exciting experience. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tanyoli offers visitors the chance to experience a more colourful life: admiring the sunrise on the beach, watching the sun go down behind a mountain top, or gathering together at night by a flickering bonfire. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Conquering immense sand dunes gives visitors an indescribable feeling, like overcoming themselves and their fears. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists have various choices of accommodation, including a Mongolian yurt or wooden house. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The surroundings are kept intact with minimal impact from human activities, to give visitors the most vivid experience possible. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Driving off-road vehicles to explore the Mui Dinh sand dunes is a not-to-be-missed experience. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

