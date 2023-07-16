Fun & games in Ninh Thuan
The 10-ha Tanyoli amusement park sits in Son Hai hamlet, Thuan Nam district, Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists enjoy kayaking in the park. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Riding a horse under the sunny Ninh Thuan skies is a unique and exciting experience. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tanyoli offers visitors the chance to experience a more colourful life: admiring the sunrise on the beach, watching the sun go down behind a mountain top, or gathering together at night by a flickering bonfire. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Conquering immense sand dunes gives visitors an indescribable feeling, like overcoming themselves and their fears. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists have various choices of accommodation, including a Mongolian yurt or wooden house. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The surroundings are kept intact with minimal impact from human activities, to give visitors the most vivid experience possible. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Driving off-road vehicles to explore the Mui Dinh sand dunes is a not-to-be-missed experience. (Photo: VNP/VNA)