Business Vietnam calls for int’l support to realise energy commitment at COP26 Vietnam needs considerable international support in terms of concessional capital to take measures for concurrently ensuring national energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2050, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Insurers expect recovery in premium revenue growth Accelerating the digital transformation process not only helps insurance businesses transform during the COVID-19 pandemic but also is considered the foundation for growth in the economic recovery.

Business Rising oil and gas prices would put brake on economy: expert The escalating oil and gas prices would reduce and even neutralise the effect of the 2-percent VAT cut which was intended to stimulate consumption, stir growth and reduce inflation pressure, thus resulting in failure to achieve the growth target, losses to the budget and rising inflation, according to Nguyen Bich Lam, former Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch online check-in service at Lien Khuong airport National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Lien Khuong Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city from February 16.