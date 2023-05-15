Society Village teacher helps ethnic students keep going to school An ethnic teacher in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai finds many ways to encourage poor ethnic students to overcome difficulties to pursue studying.

Society Base salary for civil servants, public employees rises to 1.8 million VND from July 1 The Government has issued a decree regulating the base salary for civil servants, public employees, and members of the armed forces, stipulating that it will increase from 1.49 million VND (63.5 USD) to 1.8 million VND per month from July 1, 2023.

Society Ha Nam hosts Japan traditional art exchange A traditional art exchange programme between Vietnam and Japan was held in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 14 as part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries this year (21/9/1973 - 21/9/2023).

Society France-Vietnam Job Fair held in HCM City, offering over 200 jobs A France-Vietnam Job Fair was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV) and the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF).