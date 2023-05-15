Fund-raising programme aims to lift poor children out of poverty
A programme to raise funds for poor children and those with disabilities was launched on May 15, as an activity of the Humanitarian Month in 2023.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A programme to raise funds for poor children and those with disabilities was launched on May 15, as an activity of the Humanitarian Month in 2023.
The programme, held from May 12 to July 10, aims to encourage people across the country to donate resources to provide food, vehicles, canteens and clean water facilities serving poor and disabled children and those orphaned or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, thus contributing to improving nutrition and living conditions for them and raising public awareness of child care and protection.
Specifically, people can donate to the programme via two methods: Texting with the syntax TE to 1406 (20,000 VND (0.85 USD) a message) or donating via the "Thien nguyen" (Charity) 2022 application by opening a banking app, scanning QR Code, making a transfer with the content: YEU TRE to account number 2022 - account name: Hoi Chu thap do Viet Nam (Vietnam Red Cross Society), at Military Joint Stock Commercial Bank.
The group expects to receive 2.5 billion VND through texting, and 500 million VND through the “Thien nguyen” app.
Statistics show that Vietnam currently has about 4 million children who lack access to at least two groups of basic social services, including education, health, nutrition, housing, clean water and sanitation, information, social integration and a safe living environment.
More than 160,400 children with disabilities aged under 17 are in need of social assistance measures in some forms to enable a better life./.