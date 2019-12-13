In Hoa Chau commune, one of the traditional flower growing areas in Da Nang City, growers are taking care of their flowers to ensure supplies for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

In order to harvest high quality flowers at the right time, growers have invested a lot of money in fertilizer, installing roof systems and lighting to promote the growth of their flowers.

This year, in addition to traditional flowers such as daisies, gardeners in Da Nang have also planted orchids, lilies, petunias, sunflowers and marigolds to serve the growing needs of customers./.

VNA