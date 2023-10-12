Business Wood sector regaining footing as orders turn around Many wood businesses have received orders for the remaining months of this year after the protracted logjam, sending rosy signs to the domestic timber industry.

Business Vietravel Airlines targets to operate 20 aircraft by 2026 Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, targets to increase its aircraft fleet to 20 by 2025 – 2026, according to its development plant.

Business Ministry forecasts CPI to grow 3.2-3.6% this year Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) is projected to grow between 3.2% and 3.6% this year, the Ministry of Finance said at a meeting of the Steering Committee on Price Management in Hanoi on October 11.

Videos EU firms’ confidence in Vietnam increases again: EuroCham The European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (EuroCham) has announced its Business Confidence Index for the third quarter of 2023. It showed that the index has regained its upward trajectory in the period, which offers a glimmer of hope for the Vietnamese business environment.