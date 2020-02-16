Business COVID-19: Border localities asked to resume trade with China Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked the northern provinces of Lang Son and Quang Ninh to resume imports, exports and transport of goods through three sub-border gates in the two localities after a suspension due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Business Bamboo Airways to launch new domestic, int’l flights in February Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways has announced that it will launch several new international flights in February, as part of its plan to develop a network of 25 foreign routes this year.