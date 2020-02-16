Garment group to provide 6 million face masks in February amid COVID-19
The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) is exerting efforts to produce around 6 million antibacterial face masks in February to meet increasing demand amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
People queue to buy face masks produced by VINATEX member company (Source: VNA)
In the month, the group is also striving to provide 10 tonnes of fabric every day for garment companies to make medical masks (equivalent to 10 million masks per day).
Due to unpredicted developments of the disease, Vinatex continues giving the priority to making face masks.
The group and its member companies expect to provide nearly 12 million face masks for the market in March.
The World Health Organisation has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
To stop the virus from spreading, people are advised to wear face masks and wash hands with santinizers frequently.
In Vietnam, 16 infection cases have been confirmed so far, including 11 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc./.