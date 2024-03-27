French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet speaks at the press conference to announce the culinary festival . (Photo: The Embassy of France in Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth edition of the French culinary festival - Balade en France 2024 - will take place in Hanoi from April 5-7, the French Embassy in Vietnam announced at a press conference on March 27.

The festival, co-organised by the embassy and the Hanoi People’s Committee, is the biggest of its kind so far with more than 70 booths.

For the first time, the food festival will be held on an area of up to 12,000 sq.m in Hanoi's Thong Nhat Park in Hai Ba Trung district.

Festival goers will have opportunities to try French typical foods and agricultural products and witness chefs’ performances.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet affirmed that the event will honour French cuisine in all aspects. It will also highlight the cultural cooperation between France and Vietnam.

Within the event’s framework, a 300 sq.m area will be reserved for sport activities to promote the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Celebrities such as Thang Long Warriors basketball team and Celline Nha Nguyen (Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha) - the first Vietnamese woman to conquer Mount Everest - will take part in the event.

In addition, a street dance festival “Balade en France - All in One 2024” will be held as part of the event with the participation of Francophone schools in Hanoi./.