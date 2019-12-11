Business Russia supports businesses in cooperation with Vietnam The Russian Government always supports its businesses in increasing cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the fields of oil and gas and energy, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on December 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 11, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese, Chongqing firms explore business opportunities A meeting was held in Hanoi on December 10 for businesses from Vietnam and China’s Chongqing province to discuss investment opportunities in the fields of refrigeration mechanics, motorbike manufacturing, electronics and metallurgy.

Business Hoa Phat’s steel pipe export surges 22.3 pct in 11 months The Hoa Phat Group said its subsidiary - Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Co., Ltd - exported 17,000 tonnes of steel pipe in the first 11 months of 2019, a year-on-year increase of 22.3 percent.