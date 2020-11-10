Business Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has said the supervision of financial results from State-owned enterprises (SOEs), carried out by the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, (or Super Committee) was “very slow”.

Business HCM City completes nearly 60 percent of public capital disbursement plan Ho Chi Minh City had disbursed nearly 23 trillion VND (987.48 million USD) of public investment capital as of September 22, completing 54.2 percent of its yearly target, the Office of the city People’s Committee has reported.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on November 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on November 10, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam boasts huge opportunities to attract foreign investment: WB official Vietnam has tremendous opportunities to attract foreign investment as global companies are seeking for a destination promising continuity, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk said during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.