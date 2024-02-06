Society Vietnam National University, Hanoi takes leap in Webometrics list The Vietnam National University, Hanoi ranked 649th in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2024, placing at the 11th position in Southeast Asia and 140th in Asia.

Society Flower streets bring spring to patients in HCM City When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are often decorated with flowers to encourage the spirit of their employees and patients who have to stay at the hospitals during the Vietnamese people’s biggest and longest festival.

Society Vietnamese citizens still safe in Israel amidst hostilities: Embassy There have been no casualties or loss in both human and assets recorded among the Vietnamese citizens in Israel after four months of the fierce hostilities between Israel and Hamas, according to the Vietnamese Embassy there.

Society Vietnamese in UK celebrate traditional Tet Vietnamese people living in the UK have joined local people in a series of activities imbued with Vietnam’s traditional cultural features to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.