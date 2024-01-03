The year 2023 witnesses the launch of various AI products developed by Vietnamese experts.(Photo: tapchitaichinh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Generative AI is expected to contribute 14 trillion VND (574.83 million USD) to the Vietnamese digital economy by 2030, Dang Huu Son, co-founder of LovinBot AI and Vice Chairman of the local digital human resources development alliance AIID, has said.



Son said the development of AI will impact the efficiency and enhance personal skills of multiple generations on a national scale. Vietnam has taken the lead in an AI survey, with 91% of Vietnamese respondents expressing enthusiasm for this technology – the highest rate compared to other markets researched, according to Finastra Financial Services.



The year 2023 witnessed the launch of various AI products developed by Vietnamese experts. FPT introduced FPT AI Mentor - the first in-enterprise training advisor in the Southeast Asian nation, while LovinBot launched AI content writing assistants for individuals and businesses. VinAI announced an open-source research project on a large language model specifically for the Vietnamese language, known as "PhoGPT", and VinBigdata officially unveiled a version of ChatGPT named ViGPT for end-users in Vietnam.



Nguyen Kim Anh, a product director at VinBigdata, noted that the community version of ViGPT will focus on cultural and historical features, preserving and developing aspects important to future generations of Vietnamese. Furthermore, VinBigdata has collaborated with the Ministry of Information and Communications to apply the ViGPT version for information involving the body’s legal regulations and policies.



Recently, the AIID was launched based on the collaboration of 17 technology-related universities and enterprises, aiming to help students access practical digital knowledge and skills./.