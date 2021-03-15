Society PM meets representatives from Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the importance of supporting children in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas while meeting with representatives from the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and fund donors in Hanoi on March 15.

Society HCM City Buddhist Sangha joins COVID-19 prevention efforts The Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha presented 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) to the committee for the mobilisation, reception, and distribution of COVID-19 prevention funds through the city’s Fatherland Front Committee on March 15, giving a helping hand in the fight against the pandemic.

Society Former HCM City leader faces charge in land use-related case The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on March 15 opened the first-instance trial of the violation of laws involving the land lot at 57 Cao Thang street being exchanged for the land lot at 185 Hai Ba Trung street in the city.

Society Gac Ma soldiers in the heart of Vietnamese people Whenever March comes, people across Vietnam turn their hearts to Gac Ma Reef of Truong Sa archipelago, a sacred territorial part of the Fatherland, to pay tribute to officers and soldiers who heroically fought until their last breath for the country’s maritime sovereignty.