Those in attendance watched a video about the first such dialogue, in October 2021, and exchanged views on the new concept.

They shared their thoughts, saying it holds promise and should be expanded in Vietnam, as it would contribute to ensuring gender equality in particular and maintain family happiness in a more substantive and sustainable way.

Among the 20 or so participants from domestic and international organisations, some were women. The dialogue provided a novel and interesting approach to discussing gender equality.

Globalguytalk was launched in Sweden in 2016 then expanded to other countries. The new concept was introduced in Vietnam in an effort to eliminate gender inequality in the country./.

VNA