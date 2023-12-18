The executive board of the General Association of Vietnamese in Belgium for the 2023-2026 tenure makes debut. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – The General Association of Vietnamese in Belgium (GAVB) held a congress for the 2023-2026 tenure in Brussels on December 17.

The event took place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Belgium diplomatic ties and marked ten years since the GAVB was set up.

GAVB Chairman Huynh Cong My reviewed the outstanding activities of the association over the past ten years, saying it has maintained close contact with the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and updated information on policies towards overseas Vietnamese to disseminate to its members.

Its executive board has expanded relationships with Vietnamese associations in other European countries such as Germany, the Czech Republic, France, and the Netherlands, thereby organising exchange activities and enhancing understanding as well as contributing to the activities of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe, he continued.

Determining that foreign affairs and strengthening cooperation with the host country’s organisations are also extremely important, the GAVB has held meetings with the authorities of Ixelles district - where the Vietnamese Embassy is headquartered - and received support in implementing community activities.

Every year, it organises traditional cultural activities towards the homeland such as Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival. These events attract the participation of Vietnamese-Belgian families and Vietnamese people living in Belgium, he said, adding that these are opportunities to help children born and raised in the European country better understand Vietnamese culture.

The GAVB now has 250 members of various ages and backgrounds, My said, describing it as an advantage for the association to develop future activities.



A new executive board with 15 members was elected at the congress with Huynh Cong My re-elected as the chairman for the 2023-2026 tenure.

On this occasion, Vu Thu Thuy, Deputy Ambassador of Vietnam to Belgium, highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of the GAVB over the past years. She affirmed that the embassy always accompanies and supports the association to build a united and prosperous community./.